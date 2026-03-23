Michigan Democrats celebrate anniversary of Affordable Care Act

Monday marks the 16th anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, into law. Michigan Congressional Democrats say they will do all they can to protect it. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.

Ann Arbor Congresswoman Debbie Dingell was joined by Democratic colleagues Rashida Tlaib and Hillary Scholten to praise the ACA. The three participated in a Zoom meeting to talk about how it has helped their constituents over the years. Dingell says the Trump Administration and the GOP keep trying to repeal it.

“They have made coverage more expensive, they’ve cut funding to Medicaid which is already beginning to have consequences. Adding onerous work requirements to folks who are already working hard to provide for their families and continue to chip away at the protections working people depend on.”



Dingell says she wants to know why Republicans may consider spending $200 billion to pay for actions in Iran, while earlier saying they couldn’t afford to extend ACA tax credits.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

