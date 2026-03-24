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Ann Arbor department heads present budget requests to City Council

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 24, 2026 at 6:15 AM EDT
Ann Arbor Chief Financial Officer Marti Praschan addresses the City Council on March 23, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert
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WEMU-FM
Ann Arbor Chief Financial Officer Marti Praschan addresses the City Council on March 23, 2026.

The Ann Arbor City Council Monday night began its annual budget process. Members heard preliminary revenue and expenditure assumptions and proposed spending programs from department heads. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.

Ann Arbor is expecting to see an increase of about 4-point-5% in property tax revenue along with more dollars from the state and parking. Chief Financial Officer Marti Praschan says most of the state’s shared revenue will be dependent on consumer behavior. She says it could take a hit with economic problems and the big hike of the marijuana excise tax.
      

“What we need to be able to do here is understand that those revenue streamsmay be volatile, maybe not come in as originally estimated due to the current economic conditions.”

Both the police and fire departments are requesting additional personnel and changes to help deal with the planned higher density. The final budget is expected to be approved on May 18th.
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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor budgetAnn Arbor City Council
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert