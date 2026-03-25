Ann Arbor School Board to hear report on Sinking Fund Millage renewal

Future construction projects in the Ann Arbor Public Schools District are on hold until voters decide to renew the district’s sinking fund millage. The millage will be discussed at tonight’s School Board meeting. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.

Last month, the school board was told construction costs have skyrocketed since 2019. Officials say they needed some time to review what’s being proposed ahead of the sinking fund renewal vote in August. Board President Torchio Feaster says it needs to be passed for the future of the district.

“The sinking fund also allows us to pay for the infrastructure and make repairs on our existing buildings that were not ready to be replaced at this time or don’t need to be replaced. We are very hopeful the public will support that and I’m confident they will moving forward.”

The Board tonight may also approve a contract for a new Chief Financial Officer. The position has been vacant since late 2023. Feaster says given the specialized nature of the job it’s been hard to find the right candidate.

