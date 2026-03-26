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State gives big financial boost to proposed Ann Arbor Affordable Housing complex

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 26, 2026 at 5:53 AM EDT
Rendering of the housing project on 350 Fifth St. in Ann Arbor.
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Rendering of the housing project on 350 Fifth St. in Ann Arbor.

A major Ann Arbor affordable housing project has been awarded a large grant from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.

The MSHDA Board approved $118.6 million dollars for the development planned for 350 South Fifth Street. When completed, the 20-story high-rise will bring 330 new affordable housing units to the downtown area. Ann Arbor Housing Commission Executive Director Jennifer Hall says the state funding is a huge step for the development.

“Most of these funds are related to a 4% low income housing tax credit award from MSHDA so without MSHDA’s participation we would have no project. Without these tax credit programs, we would not have a project.”

The building’s amenities will include a fitness center, community rooms and working space. It will be the first exclusively affordable housing high-rise in Ann Arbor.
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WEMU News Afforable HousingAnn Arbor Housing CommissionMichigan State Housing Development Authority
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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