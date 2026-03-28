Large crowds of protestors gather in Ann Arbor for No Kings Day III
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Large crowd marches down E. Liberty Street in Ann Arbor during No Kings protest.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
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Protestors at Ann Arbor No Kings Day
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
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Protestors carry signs at Ann Arbor No Kings Rally.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
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Protestors carry signs at Ann Arbor No Kings Rally.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
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Protestors at the Ann Arbor No Kings Rally
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU-FM
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A sign at the Ann Arbor No Kings Day
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU-FM
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Sign at the Ann Arbor No Kings protest
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
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A dog joins the protest at the Ann Arbor No Kings rally.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU-FM
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Signs at the Ann Arbor No Kings Rally
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
Protestors gathered at seven Washtenaw County locations on Saturday for the third No Kings Day. The largest took place in downtown Ann Arbor. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.
They packed onto East Liberty Street in front of the Ann Arbor Federal Building carrying signs and demanding changes. It was more than just a protest against the Trump Administration. Local issues like the poor conditions at the Huron Valley Correctional Facility were also at the forefront. Survivors Speak founder Trische’ Duckworth addressed the crowd.
“We will not accept leadership without accountability. Say it with me, NO PEACE! That’s right, not here, because real leadership listens.”
A rally held earlier in Ypsilanti gathered well over two-thousand people who marched in protest of President Trump down the sidewalk of Michigan Avenue.