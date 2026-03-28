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Large crowds of protestors gather in Ann Arbor for No Kings Day III

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 28, 2026 at 10:17 PM EDT
Large crowd marches down E. Liberty Street in Ann Arbor during No Kings protest.
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Large crowd marches down E. Liberty Street in Ann Arbor during No Kings protest.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
Protestors at Ann Arbor No Kings Day
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Protestors at Ann Arbor No Kings Day
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
Protestors carry signs at Ann Arbor No Kings Rally.
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Protestors carry signs at Ann Arbor No Kings Rally.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
Protestors carry signs at Ann Arbor No Kings Rally.
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Protestors carry signs at Ann Arbor No Kings Rally.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
Protestors at the Ann Arbor No Kings Rally
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Protestors at the Ann Arbor No Kings Rally
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU-FM
A sign at the Ann Arbor No Kings Day
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A sign at the Ann Arbor No Kings Day
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU-FM
Sign at the Ann Arbor No Kings protest
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Sign at the Ann Arbor No Kings protest
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
A dog joins the protest at the Ann Arbor No Kings rally.
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A dog joins the protest at the Ann Arbor No Kings rally.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU-FM
Signs at the Ann Arbor No Kings Rally
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Signs at the Ann Arbor No Kings Rally
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU

Protestors gathered at seven Washtenaw County locations on Saturday for the third No Kings Day. The largest took place in downtown Ann Arbor. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.

They packed onto East Liberty Street in front of the Ann Arbor Federal Building carrying signs and demanding changes. It was more than just a protest against the Trump Administration. Local issues like the poor conditions at the Huron Valley Correctional Facility were also at the forefront. Survivors Speak founder Trische’ Duckworth addressed the crowd.

“We will not accept leadership without accountability. Say it with me, NO PEACE! That’s right, not here, because real leadership listens.”

A rally held earlier in Ypsilanti gathered well over two-thousand people who marched in protest of President Trump down the sidewalk of Michigan Avenue.
Tags
WEMU News No Kings RallyAnn ArborAnn Arbor Indivisible
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert