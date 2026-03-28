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Well over two thousand attend Saturday's No Kings Day rally in Ypsilanti

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 28, 2026 at 8:17 PM EDT
A sign at the Ypsilanti No Kings Rally.
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A sign at the Ypsilanti No Kings Rally.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
Sign from the Ypsilanti No Kings Rally.
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Sign from the Ypsilanti No Kings Rally.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
One of the signs at the Ypsilanti No Kings rally.
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One of the signs at the Ypsilanti No Kings rally.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
The Ypsilanti Youth Choir performs for the crowd after the march.
4 of 10  — Ypsilanti Youth Choir
The Ypsilanti Youth Choir performs for the crowd after the march.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
Protesters gather in front of the Ypsilanti Farmers Market.
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Protesters gather in front of the Ypsilanti Farmers Market.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
A sign at the Ypsilanti No Kings Rally
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A sign at the Ypsilanti No Kings Rally
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
Protestors march down Michigan Ave. during the Ypsilanti No Kings Rally.
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Protestors march down Michigan Ave. during the Ypsilanti No Kings Rally.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
Protest signs from the Ypsilanti No Kings Rally.
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Protest signs from the Ypsilanti No Kings Rally.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
Sign at the Ypsilanti No Kings Rally.
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Sign at the Ypsilanti No Kings Rally.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
Crowd gathers at the end of the Ypsilanti No Kings March.
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Crowd gathers at the end of the Ypsilanti No Kings March.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU

Several thousands of people hit the streets in Washtenaw County on Saturday, joining millions across the nation for the third No Kings Day. All together seven protests were held in the County. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.

The Ypsilanti Youth Choir performed for the crowd after they marched from the Farmers Market to Water Street. Ypsilanti Indivisible Founder Gordon McAllister says they also want to raise awareness about local issues, like the poor conditions at the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility.

“That’s really why we started along with the national issues but we want to come up alongside these groups and help them. Not take over, we just want to help them. They’ve already organized it and we just want to reach out wherever we can.”

Many who attended the protest in Ypsilanti were on hand at Ann Arbor’s rally that began in front of the Federal Building. The large crowd packed onto Liberty Street and later marched the streets of downtown.
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WEMU News Downtown YpsilantiNo Kings Rally
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert