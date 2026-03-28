Well over two thousand attend Saturday's No Kings Day rally in Ypsilanti
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A sign at the Ypsilanti No Kings Rally.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
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Sign from the Ypsilanti No Kings Rally.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
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One of the signs at the Ypsilanti No Kings rally.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
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The Ypsilanti Youth Choir performs for the crowd after the march.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
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Protesters gather in front of the Ypsilanti Farmers Market.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
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A sign at the Ypsilanti No Kings Rally
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
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Protestors march down Michigan Ave. during the Ypsilanti No Kings Rally.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
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Protest signs from the Ypsilanti No Kings Rally.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
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Sign at the Ypsilanti No Kings Rally.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
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Crowd gathers at the end of the Ypsilanti No Kings March.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
Several thousands of people hit the streets in Washtenaw County on Saturday, joining millions across the nation for the third No Kings Day. All together seven protests were held in the County. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.
The Ypsilanti Youth Choir performed for the crowd after they marched from the Farmers Market to Water Street. Ypsilanti Indivisible Founder Gordon McAllister says they also want to raise awareness about local issues, like the poor conditions at the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility.
“That’s really why we started along with the national issues but we want to come up alongside these groups and help them. Not take over, we just want to help them. They’ve already organized it and we just want to reach out wherever we can.”
Many who attended the protest in Ypsilanti were on hand at Ann Arbor’s rally that began in front of the Federal Building. The large crowd packed onto Liberty Street and later marched the streets of downtown.