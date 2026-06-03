City of Ann Arbor finalizing plans to replace Fuller Park playground

The playground at Ann Arbor’s Fuller Park will soon be completely replaced following a series of community engagement discussions.

The wooden structure at Fuller Park has stood for nearly four decades since 1989. It’s changing to meet the play needs of a new generation.

Hillary Hanzel is the landscape architect capital project manager for the City of Ann Arbor. She says the estimated $400,000 project will focus on preserving the area’s natural aesthetic. She says a boulder mountain and various timber play equipment will be added to the park.

“Another thing we’ve heard from people was providing a variety of play equipment for a range of kids of all ages because there’s a different levels of challenge that each age group needs.”

City of Ann Arbor / a2gov.org Proposed design of the updated Fuller Park Playground in Ann Arbor.

A virtual public meeting will be held on June 3rd at 7 PM to review the final concept plan.

Construction begins this fall.

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