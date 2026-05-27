Ann Arbor readies for extra crowds at Fuller and Buhr Pools due to Vets Pool closure

With summer fast approaching and Vets Pool remaining closed, Ann Arbor park officials are prepared for more residents wanting to cool off at their other pools.

Work is continuing at the pool at Veterans Memorial Park to have it open to the public after April’s tornado damaged the area.

Scott Spooner is the deputy manager for Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation. He says he expects things to get a little hectic as residents who would visit Vets Pool will come to Fuller and Buhr Park to swim when temperatures reach well into the 90s.

“We actually are usually staffed to accommodate the maximum number of swimmers we might have, just because we never know how many people are gonna show up.”

Spooner says some differences for Vets Pool regulars to consider are that Fuller has wider walking lanes and Buhr has a separate children’s pool area. He says Vets will hopefully reopen around July.

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