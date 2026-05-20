Veterans Memorial Park in Ann Arbor slowly reopens after tornado leaves scars behind

Veterans Memorial Park in Ann Arbor is beginning to welcome visitors back, but some areas remain closed following last month’s tornado.

The tornado that swept through Ann Arbor’s west side in April left significant damage throughout Vets Park.

Adam Fercho is the park planner and landscape architect for Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation. He says crews are continuing work to restore two baseball fields and the pool area. He adds workers also had to remove several damaged old-growth trees.

“We lost 35 trees in the parks. Some of them were old oaks. And then, I think there were an additional 20-25 trees that did have extensive damage up in the canopy. And so, that was one of the areas that were hit hardest, unfortunately.”

Fercho says officials are still unsure whether Vets Pool will reopen this year because debris damage left pockmarks in the pool lining. He says work is underway in hopes of reopening the facility later this summer.

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