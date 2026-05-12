Veterans Memorial Ice Arena won't reopen in time for 2026-27 season

Due to the damage caused by April’s tornado, the Veterans Memorial Park Ice Arena will not open in time for next skating season. Other repairs are also taking place.

The tornado ripped a wall off the ice arena and caused serious damage throughout the park. A temporary wall has been erected, but the arena will not be ready by this fall.

Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation Manager Josh Landefeld says they are making accommodations for local high school teams and others.

“We do have Buhr Ice Arena, so we are going to be looking over the course of the summer how can we move some of our programming and groups over to that space. Obviously, it’s a different facility, but it does give us an opportunity to support some of the programming that has taken place at Vets in the past.”

Landefeld says repairs are progressing on the pool at Vets Park, but they are not expected to be completed by Memorial Day. He says some areas, like the playground, skatepark and the pop-up dog park, should reopen this week.

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