City workers help Ann Arbor recover one week after EF-1 tornado

Ann Arbor is well on the way to recovery after an EF-1 tornado tore through the area a week ago.

Workers have cleared Ann Arbor’s roads of storm debris and nearly finished putting up a temporary wall at Veterans Memorial Park’s Ice Arena.

Jordan Roberts is the City’s Public Services Area Administrator. He says all hands had been on deck since last Wednesday until earlier this week to help Ann Arbor get back to normal. He says forestry staff have begun going around the city to determine the health of trees damaged by the tornado.

“Assess any trees that may have lost a big limb or a significant chunk to see what kind of additional pruning or trimming may be needed or whether the damage requires the whole tree to be removed.”

Roberts says the progress made wouldn’t have been possible without the commitment of the city’s workers to help the community recover.

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