Ann Arbor’s Gallup Park to see numerous improvement projects

Gallup Park in Ann Arbor is undergoing a couple of construction projects to improve safety for visitors.

Workers are repairing the road near Gallup Park’s southern bridge and replacing whole segments of the pathway around the Youth Fishing Pond.

Hillary Hanzel is the city’s Landscape Architect Capital Project Manager. She says the worn-down areas have been causing water to pool. She adds these repairs are a stopgap measure to give the city time to secure more funding for larger-scale improvements.

“These kind of targeted patching repairs will buy us some additional time. So, it will improve the runway surface making it usable for both cars and bicyclists, and it will really help us get a few more years of use.”

Hanzel says visitors can expect the work on Gallup Park to be completed by the end of the month.

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