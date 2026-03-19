Ann Arbor’s Dexter Road Park and Hansen Nature Area to have Names Changed

The City of Ann Arbor is changing the names of two of its parks with input from the local community.

Dexter Road Park is Ann Arbor’s newest park and currently has a placeholder name. The City’s Parks and Recreation Services Manager Josh Landefeld says it would be good for the park to have a name that reflects local history. He says Hansen Nature Area is the other park that will be changing its name after it was discovered that a racially restrictive covenant was placed on the land.

“There was an intentionality by the Hansen family to put the deed restrictions on their deed. And at that point, it doesn’t do us a good job of having a park named after that.”

Landefeld says the community can submit names to the city until March 25th. He says new names will likely be announced within the next couple of months.

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