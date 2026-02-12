© 2026 WEMU
Ann Arbor Parks & Rec plans to replace South Barton Pedestrian Bridge

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published February 12, 2026 at 5:48 AM EST
The South Barton Pedestrian Bridge in Ann Arbor.
1 of 3  — DJI_20251001230122_0098_D.JPG
The South Barton Pedestrian Bridge in Ann Arbor.
Hillary Hanzel / Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation
The South Barton Pedestrian Bridge in Ann Arbor.
2 of 3  — DJI_20251001223704_0088_D.JPG
The South Barton Pedestrian Bridge in Ann Arbor.
Hillary Hanzel / Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation
The South Barton Pedestrian Bridge in Ann Arbor.
3 of 3  — DJI_20251001223501_0077_D.JPG
The South Barton Pedestrian Bridge in Ann Arbor.
Hillary Hanzel / Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation

The South Barton Pedestrian Bridge in Ann Arbor will be replaced with a new bridge.

The 30-year-old bridge connecting the southern portion of the Barton Nature Area has reached the end of its useful life.

Hillary Hanzel is a project manager for Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation. She says the bridge’s steel support structure has deteriorated to the point of needing replacement. She says the city is considering switching from a wooden bridge to concrete.

“There’s opportunities to improve it, such as widening the bridge to meet current trail standards, as well as improving the comfort of being on the bridge.”

Hanzel says state grants are being looked into to help the city budget the estimated $5 million bridge replacement.

An online public meeting discussing the project timeline is being held tonight at 7 PM.

