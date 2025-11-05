Long-awaited tunnel on Border-to-Border Trail opens in Ann Arbor

A big crowd was on hand in Ann Arbor Wednesday morning as officials cut the ribbon on the long-awaited Barton-Bandemer Pedestrian Tunnel.

With bicycles at the ready, the public was able for the first time to safely cross under the rail tracks near Huron River Drive. The tunnel connects Bandemer Park and the Barton Nature Area.

Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission Secretary Dan Ezekiel says the tunnel completes a critical gap in the Border-to-Border Trail.

“Most importantly, it transforms what used to be a barrier into a safe, accessible connection for me, for you, for families and folks of all ages who walk or ride on this trail.”

The tunnel was six years in the making. It includes the public art installation “Ode to Huron” that runs on both sides of its interior.

