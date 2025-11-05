© 2025 WEMU
Long-awaited tunnel on Border-to-Border Trail opens in Ann Arbor

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 5, 2025 at 5:33 PM EST
County officials, including Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor and Washtenaw County Commissioner Katie Scott (center) cut the ribbon at the new Barton-Bandemer Pedestrian Tunnel at the Border-to-Border Trail.
1 of 10  — IMG_20251105_132936606_HDR.jpg
County officials, including Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor and Washtenaw County Commissioner Katie Scott (center) cut the ribbon at the new Barton-Bandemer Pedestrian Tunnel at the Border-to-Border Trail.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Crowds gather to celebrate the grand opening of the Barton-Bandemer Pedestrian Tunnel at the Border-to-Border Trail.
2 of 10  — IMG_20251105_133153416_HDR.jpg
Crowds gather to celebrate the grand opening of the Barton-Bandemer Pedestrian Tunnel at the Border-to-Border Trail.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The Barton side of the new Barton-Bandemer Pedestrian Tunnel at the Border-to-Border Trail.
3 of 10  — IMG_20251105_123821597.jpg
The Barton side of the new Barton-Bandemer Pedestrian Tunnel at the Border-to-Border Trail.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The mural "Ode to Huron" by Tatum Lorway found inside the new Barton-Bandemer Pedestrian Tunnel.
4 of 10  — IMG_20251105_122534427_HDR.jpg
The mural "Ode to Huron" by Tatum Lorway found inside the new Barton-Bandemer Pedestrian Tunnel.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The Bandemer side of the new Barton-Bandemer Pedestrian Tunnel at the Border-to-Border Trail.
5 of 10  — IMG_20251105_122418699_HDR.jpg
The Bandemer side of the new Barton-Bandemer Pedestrian Tunnel at the Border-to-Border Trail.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A map of Bandemer Park at the Border-to-Border Trail.
6 of 10  — IMG_20251105_123024720_HDR.jpg
A map of Bandemer Park at the Border-to-Border Trail.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Map of the Border-to-Border Trail.
7 of 10  — IMG_20251105_122252980.jpg
Map of the Border-to-Border Trail.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The "stay off tracks" sign near the Border-to-Border Trail.
8 of 10  — IMG_20251105_134448587_HDR.jpg
The "stay off tracks" sign near the Border-to-Border Trail.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The Border-to-Border Trail.
9 of 10  — IMG_20251105_122115636_HDR.jpg
The Border-to-Border Trail.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A lakeside view of the Border-to-Border Trail.
10 of 10  — IMG_20251105_122758491.jpg
A lakeside view of the Border-to-Border Trail.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

A big crowd was on hand in Ann Arbor Wednesday morning as officials cut the ribbon on the long-awaited Barton-Bandemer Pedestrian Tunnel.

With bicycles at the ready, the public was able for the first time to safely cross under the rail tracks near Huron River Drive. The tunnel connects Bandemer Park and the Barton Nature Area.

Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission Secretary Dan Ezekiel says the tunnel completes a critical gap in the Border-to-Border Trail.

“Most importantly, it transforms what used to be a barrier into a safe, accessible connection for me, for you, for families and folks of all ages who walk or ride on this trail.”

The tunnel was six years in the making. It includes the public art installation “Ode to Huron” that runs on both sides of its interior.

WEMU News Ann Arborwashtenaw countyWashtenaw County Parks and Recreation CommissionDan EzekielBarton-Bandemer Pedestrian TunnelBorder-to-Border Trailoutdoor activitiesParks and Recreationparksnature
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
