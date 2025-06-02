Work to begin this week on Barton-Bandemer Pedestrian Tunnel in Ann Arbor

Critical work on Ann Arbor’s Barton-Bandemer Pedestrian Tunnel is expected to happen this week as part of the Border-to-Border Trail is closer to completion.

If the weather cooperates, work on the tunnel will begin on Tuesday. Access to Bandemer Park from Barton Drive will be closed, and rail traffic will stop for 48 hours.

Workers will cut open the tracks and set concrete culverts that will create the tunnel, cover it with dirt and replace the tracks.

Capital Project Manager Hillary Hanzel says it’s an important part of the trail.

“It’s a really critical part of the construction window, but after the track outage is what we refer to it as. After that, we’ll have months of work left as we complete the trail connections on the other side of the tunnel.”

Hanzel says work on the tunnel should be finished this fall. It’s one of the last remaining portions of the Border-to-Border Trail to be completed between Ann Arbor and Dexter.

