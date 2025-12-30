B2B Trail making strides towards fully connecting Washtenaw County

County officials worked this year to connect the Border-to-Border (B2B) Trail in Chelsea between North Territorial and Boyce Road and completed the Barton-Bandemer Tunnel in Ann Arbor. They’re now focusing on filling a key piece of the trail for 2026.

Peter Sanderson is the Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission’s Project Manager. He says plans will be finalized next year to have a trail along the Huron River connecting Delhi Metropark and Wagner Road. He says this will help in overcoming the biggest obstacle in connecting the west and east sides of the county.

“That’s all working to close the gap between Dexter and Ann Arbor, which is the largest gap remaining in the trail. And it’s also the most challenging to build on because it’s a tight corridor and one that is highly visible.”

Sanderson says the county will be soliciting public engagement for more ways to complete the Dexter and Ann Arbor corridor. He adds the B2B project will enter its homestretch when that area’s connected.

