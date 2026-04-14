Ann Arbor’s Olson Dog Park opens to limited access to the public

Local dog owners can now take their furry companions to Olson Dog Park after the City of Ann Arbor recently opened it to the public.

Some parts of Olson Dog Park will be off-limits for the next few weeks.

Victor Morales-Rios is the City of Ann Arbor’s Parks and Recreation Deputy Manager of Maintenance. He says the city is waiting for the park’s new green space to properly germinate before allowing visitors onto it. He adds the seeded area will be more environmentally sustainable than what was there previously.

“This project involves replacing existing gravel with topsoil, which was seeded with drought-tolerant fescues and micro clover.”

Morales-Rios says the city is looking for further ways to build more amenities and accommodations for dog owners in its local parks.

Victor Morales-Rios A closed-off area of Ann Arbor's Olson Dog Park.

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