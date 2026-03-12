© 2026 WEMU
Ann Arbor investing $1.7 million in improving South Maple and Dexter Road Parks

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published March 12, 2026 at 7:28 AM EDT
South Maple Park in Ann Arbor.
1 of 3  — img_6447.jpg
South Maple Park in Ann Arbor.
Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation / a2gov.org
Proposed upgrades for Ann Arbor's South Maple Park.
2 of 3  — South Maple Park Graphic.png
Proposed upgrades for Ann Arbor's South Maple Park.
Adam Fercho / City of Ann Arbor
Proposed upgrades for Ann Arbor's Dexter Road Park.
3 of 3  — Dexter Road Park Graphic.png
Proposed upgrades for Ann Arbor's Dexter Road Park.
Adam Fercho / City of Ann Arbor

The Ann Arbor City Council has approved a $1.7 million budget to upgrade two parks on the west side of town.

Adam Fercho is the City of Ann Arbor’s Park Planner and Landscape Architect. He says South Maple Park will be seeing new tennis and pickleball courts after residents expressed dissatisfaction with the current two-in-one court.

He adds the new amenities will be in a different area since the original location is on a water reservoir. The project will also develop the currently vacant Dexter Road Park.

“There was a gap in the park system of having a basketball court over here, so we've worked with the Housing Commission in developing that site. In addition, we'll be putting in a pavilion over there and some picnic tables and benches and things like that.”

Fercho says work will begin later this spring or early summer.

