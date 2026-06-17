City of Ann Arbor uses microtunneling to expand downtown sewers

The City of Ann Arbor is using microtunneling technology to expand the sewer system that lies 30 feet below downtown.

Contractors are minimizing their impact on the surface by drilling holes big enough to fit a five-foot-wide sewer pipe. The construction space along Washington and First Street is being shared with the ongoing development of a University of Michigan housing complex.

Project Manager Tracy Anderson says the microtunneling equipment can drill down and adjust directions while underground.

“Microtunneling isn’t used very often, but we need to use it here because we are so deep underground with our water table. And we also needed to trenchless because we’re in downtown Ann Arbor, and we are so deep with the sewer.”

Anderson says the city hopes to have the project completed by the time the U-M building opens to residents this fall.

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