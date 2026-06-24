Warden at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility takes "personal leave"

The warden at Women’s Huron Valley Prison is taking personal leave. The move comes amidst an increased focus on conditions at the prison and several deaths within a short timeframe this year.

Women’s Huron Valley Prison Warden Jeremy Howard has taken "personal leave," according to Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Lucas Verran. The news is welcomed by state Representative Laurie Pohutsky (D-Livonia), but she says the problems run much deeper.

“That is one step in the right direction, but that is not to be confused with a broader policy change or systemic shifts in conditions of confinement and things of that nature, certainly not across the entire department.”

Howard will be replaced temporarily by Michelle Floyd, who serves as warden at Cooper Street Correctional Facility near Jackson.

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