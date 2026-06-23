Former Huron Valley Women's Prison corrections officer sentenced for criminal sexual conduct

A former corrections officer at the Women’s Huron Valley Prison has been sentenced to prison time for criminal sexual conduct.

22-year-old Joshua Lee of Wyandotte was sentenced to 18 months to 15 years prison time on one count of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. This was for engaging in multiple sexual acts with several prisoners while working at the prison.

He accepted a plea deal in April, and three other counts were dropped.

State Representative Laurie Pohutsky (D-Livonia) says while she’s happy there has been some accountability, laws need to change.

“You know, I am glad that he is facing some level of accountability. I am in communication with the Attorney General’s Office to address any potential gap in the current law.”

Lee’s sentencing follows intense scrutiny into conditions at the prison where three women died within one month.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

