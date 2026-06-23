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Former Huron Valley Women's Prison corrections officer sentenced for criminal sexual conduct

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published June 23, 2026 at 6:12 AM EDT
Women's Huron Valley Corrections Facility.
University of Michigan School of Public Health
Women's Huron Valley Corrections Facility.

A former corrections officer at the Women’s Huron Valley Prison has been sentenced to prison time for criminal sexual conduct.

22-year-old Joshua Lee of Wyandotte was sentenced to 18 months to 15 years prison time on one count of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. This was for engaging in multiple sexual acts with several prisoners while working at the prison.

He accepted a plea deal in April, and three other counts were dropped.

State Representative Laurie Pohutsky (D-Livonia) says while she’s happy there has been some accountability, laws need to change.

“You know, I am glad that he is facing some level of accountability. I am in communication with the Attorney General’s Office to address any potential gap in the current law.”

Lee’s sentencing follows intense scrutiny into conditions at the prison where three women died within one month.

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WEMU News washtenaw countyWomen's Huron Valley Correctional Facilitylaurie pohutskyMichigan House of RepresentativesMichigan LegislatureSexual Misconductsexual assaultcriminal justicePrisons
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
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