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Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr. wants to form workgroup to study state prisons

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 11, 2026 at 5:52 AM EDT
Michigan State Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr. (D-Ypsilanti).
Michigan House Democrats
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housedems.com
Michigan State Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr. (D-Ypsilanti).

Ypsilanti State Representative Jimmie Wilson Jr. wants to form a workgroup to address the conditions of Michigan’s prisons.

Wilson says he recently asked the Legislative Corrections Ombudsman how many inmate fatalities there have been since Heidi Washington became director in 2015. He was told 67 women have died at the Huron Valley Correctional Facility over that time.

Wilson says it appears many of the deaths could have been prevented.

“Not all of it, but some of it looks like medical neglect--sepsis, different things like that. And you kind of wonder what is going on with the medical team or the medical provider that you're contracted with. What is going on with this?”

Three women have died at Huron Valley in the past month. Wilson says he has heard from several fellow legislators who want answers to the conditions in state prisons.

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WEMU News michiganJimmie Wilson Jr.Michigan House of RepresentativesMichigan LegislatureMichigan Department of CorrectionsHeidi WashingtonWomen's Huron Valley Correctional FacilityPrisons
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
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