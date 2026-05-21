Protestors demand changes at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility

About 80 people gathered in front of the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility on Wednesday to protest conditions and recent inmate deaths at the prison.

Protestors called for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to release inmate Krystal Clark, who has been fighting several medical conditions. She and her supporters blame mold in the facility as the cause.

Speaking to the protestors via phone, Clark says the conditions at WHV continue to be extremely dangerous.

“They are killing us in here. I’m scared. I just keep telling you all that. I’m not doing good. I fear for my life in here. Look at these people! They are crying and begging for help. They’re dead, y’all! They’re gone!”

Department of Corrections spokesperson Jenni Riehle says they take the safety and security of those under their supervision very seriously.

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