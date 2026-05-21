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Protestors demand changes at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 21, 2026 at 7:01 AM EDT
Protestors gather at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Pittsfield Township.
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Protestors gather at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Pittsfield Township.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The entrance of the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Pittsfield Township.
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The entrance of the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Pittsfield Township.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The parking lot of the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Pittsfield Township.
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The parking lot of the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Pittsfield Township.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Protestors gather at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Pittsfield Township.
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Protestors gather at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Pittsfield Township.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Protestors at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Pittsfield Township distribute letters addressed to government officials.
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Protestors at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Pittsfield Township distribute letters addressed to government officials.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A protest sign at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Pittsfield Township.
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A protest sign at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Pittsfield Township.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A protest sign at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Pittsfield Township.
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A protest sign at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Pittsfield Township.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

About 80 people gathered in front of the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility on Wednesday to protest conditions and recent inmate deaths at the prison.

Protestors called for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to release inmate Krystal Clark, who has been fighting several medical conditions. She and her supporters blame mold in the facility as the cause.

Speaking to the protestors via phone, Clark says the conditions at WHV continue to be extremely dangerous.

“They are killing us in here. I’m scared. I just keep telling you all that. I’m not doing good. I fear for my life in here. Look at these people! They are crying and begging for help. They’re dead, y’all! They’re gone!”

Department of Corrections spokesperson Jenni Riehle says they take the safety and security of those under their supervision very seriously.

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WEMU News michiganMichigan Department of CorrectionsWomen's Huron Valley Correctional FacilityKrystal ClarkGretchen WhitmerPrisonsprotests
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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