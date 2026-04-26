Former corrections officer at Huron Valley Women's prison pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct

Twenty-two-year-old Joshua Lee of Wyandotte pled guilty to one count of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct after being charged with having sex with several prisoners during his employment with the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility.

Lee was charged in November with second-degree CSC.

The case was referred to the Michigan Attorney General’s office by the Michigan State Police.

In a statement Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office is committed to prosecuting anyone who weaponizes their authority to exploit the very people they are assigned to monitor and protect.

Lee is scheduled to be back in court on June 18, 2026 when he will be sentenced in Washtenaw County’s 22nd Circuit Court.

