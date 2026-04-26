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Former corrections officer at Huron Valley Women's prison pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published April 26, 2026 at 11:05 AM EDT
Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility.
Dwight Burdette
/
Wikipedia Media Commons
Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility.

Twenty-two-year-old Joshua Lee of Wyandotte pled guilty to one count of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct after being charged with having sex with several prisoners during his employment with the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility.

Lee was charged in November with second-degree CSC.

The case was referred to the Michigan Attorney General’s office by the Michigan State Police.

In a statement Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office is committed to prosecuting anyone who weaponizes their authority to exploit the very people they are assigned to monitor and protect.

Lee is scheduled to be back in court on June 18, 2026 when he will be sentenced in Washtenaw County’s 22nd Circuit Court.
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WEMU News Huron Valley Women's Correctional Facilitydana nesselMichigan Attorney General
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor