Michigan Department of Corrections director visits Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility amidst calls for her resignation

The director of the Michigan Department of Corrections visited the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility Friday after demands for action following the deaths of several inmates.

"Hi, my name is Krystal Denise Clark. My inmate number is 435-054. I'm in the Valley of Death. My rights has been taken from me."

The voice of Krystal Clark, who says toxic mold at the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility is making her sick. On Friday, Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington and other officials made an onsite visit to "observe operations" according to a release.

Meanwhile, State Representative Laurie Pohutsky (D-Livonia) continues to call for the resignation of Washington following multiple deaths at the facility.

“I do not actually think that one person being moved out of a role is going to address all of the systemic and cultural issues, but I do think that we have to start somewhere and starting at the top is the most important way we can start to spur that cultural change.”

At least four deaths have been reported at Michigan prisons within the past month, two of those at the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility. Keira Howard and Rebecca Fackler died within days of each other, Howard only days before her scheduled parole. Another woman, Jennifer Wallace. died at the facility in November following a bacterial infection that led to sepsis.

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