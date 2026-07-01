Ann Arbor City Council Ward 5 race features incumbent and challenger

The August Primary Election has a few races where an incumbent is being challenged for a set on the Ann Arbor City Council. This is who is on the ballot in Ward 5.

Incumbent Jenn Cornell says she’s proud of what she and the council has accomplished the past four years. She said a major focus was working on housing affordability.

Jenn Cornell Ann Arbor City Council member Jenn Cornell.

“Making sure that people who work here can afford to live here, that people who want to downsize can afford to do that here in our community, and the fact that we want to welcome more families into our neighborhoods.”

Cornell is being challenged by Greg Monroe. He says the current City Council is too close to big developers and isn’t connecting with the public.

Evoto Greg Monroe.

“There are a number of residents who feel like their voice is not being heard. I believe every resident deserves to have the ability to shape the policies and decisions that impact our community.”

Cornell has the backing and supports the reelection of Mayor Christopher Taylor. Monroe is supporting Yousef Rabhi and has his backing as well.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

