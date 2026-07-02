MDOC reports death of fourth inmate at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in less than two months

A 62-year-old inmate at Michigan's prison for women has died while in state custody.

The Michigan Department of Corrections confirmed in a press release the passing of Dalephenia Jones on Thursday, July 2 at Trinity Health Hospital in Washtenaw County.

This is the fourth death of a Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility inmate in less than two months.

In a statement, MDOC spokeswoman Jenni Riehle said Jones was transported by ambulance to a hospital emergency room on June 19 after she was found in need of medical assistance due to a cardiac event.

The statement further stated that Jones had “multiple documented chronic medical conditions” for which she was being offered medical treatment as part of a chronic care plan. According to MDOC, some of these chronic conditions have the potential to increase the risk for cardiac events.

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