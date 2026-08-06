Washtenaw County healthcare access millage unlikely to be on November ballot

A new Washtenaw County Healthcare Access millage is unlikely to be placed on the November ballot.

The millage would go to fund healthcare services expected to be lost by federal funding cuts. Early Thursday morning, a resolution to ask voters to approve a three-year millage was tabled by County Commissioners.

The board is split on moving forward. Commissioner Jason Maciejewski says there are other alternatives.

“I also don’t think we can do everything. This is a problem that was born of the federal government added to by the state government. And now we’re trying to solve this problem at the county level. I don’t believe a millage is the way to do that.”

The deadline to place a question on the November ballot is August 11th.

A special meeting would have to be called to make it happen. Commission Chair Katie Scott says no one has indicated any interest in calling for one.

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