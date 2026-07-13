Washtenaw County voters may be asked to pass healthcare access millage

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners is sharply divided over asking voters to approve a millage to fund healthcare access.

It’s been proposed to place a three-year, 0.2 mills request on the November ballot. With federal cuts to healthcare funding and more planned, some local officials are looking to pick up the slack.

Its supporters added an amendment asking the county administration to come up with spending cuts elsewhere in the budget. Commissioner Justin Hodge says that would keep the overall tax burden neutral.

“Then, in a hypothetical situation in which the federal landscape changes significantly, we can always choose to stop levying this millage early.”

But other commissioners say as difficult the situation is, there are other options to help those who stand to lose their healthcare coverage.

The Commission narrowly gave preliminary approval to the millage. A final vote is set for August.

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