Proposed healthcare millage facing controversy within Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners

Washtenaw County Commissioners may consider asking voters to approve a healthcare access millage in November. But even on the board, it’s getting some pushback.

A draft proposal would ask voters for a 0.2 mills tax hike for three years to pay for healthcare access in Washtenaw County. Half of the funds would go to the Washtenaw County Health Project, the rest to the County Health Department, split between public and reproductive and sexual health services.

Commissioner Andy LaBarre says it would be in response to healthcare cuts coming out of Washington.

“This has been beset upon us in the last 12 months from on high, and this is our best way to calibrate a response in a targeted amount of time, specifically responding to three of the most odious impacts of these federal actions.”

Not all commissioners are on board. Caroline Sanders says while she sympathizes with those hit hard by the Trump Administration’s action, her constituents don’t want to pay for another millage.

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