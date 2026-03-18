Washtenaw Health Project seeks health care access millage

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners tonight will hear a pitch to ask voters to pass a Health Care Access Millage to help those who could lose coverage due to federal cuts.

The proposal comes from the Washtenaw Health Project. According to the group, up to 18,000 people in the county could lose their coverage.

Executive Director Dr. Jeremy Lapedis says the new law limits eligibility for Medicaid, increases bureaucracy and inflates Obamacare premiums. He says they’re doing what they can to counterbalance the effects.

“We have a robust program that helps people enroll in health care coverage and Medicaid or Marketplace coverage, and we are expecting the need for those services to grow significantly in the end of this year and in 2027 when these changes get implemented.”

At .02 mills, the Health Care Millage could raise $5.2 million annually and help expand the successful programs already in place in Washtenaw County.

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