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Washtenaw Health Project seeks health care access millage

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 18, 2026 at 9:03 AM EDT
Washtenaw Health Project
/
washtenawhealthproject.org

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners tonight will hear a pitch to ask voters to pass a Health Care Access Millage to help those who could lose coverage due to federal cuts.

The proposal comes from the Washtenaw Health Project. According to the group, up to 18,000 people in the county could lose their coverage.

Executive Director Dr. Jeremy Lapedis says the new law limits eligibility for Medicaid, increases bureaucracy and inflates Obamacare premiums. He says they’re doing what they can to counterbalance the effects.

“We have a robust program that helps people enroll in health care coverage and Medicaid or Marketplace coverage, and we are expecting the need for those services to grow significantly in the end of this year and in 2027 when these changes get implemented.”

At .02 mills, the Health Care Millage could raise $5.2 million annually and help expand the successful programs already in place in Washtenaw County.

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WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Board of CommissionersWashtenaw Health Projectjeremy lapedishealth insurancehealth carehealthmillage
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
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