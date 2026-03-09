Families worry about future health needs if Blue Cross Blue Shield and Michigan Medicine part ways

As Blue Cross Blue Shield and Michigan Medicine continue their negotiations, their patients are worrying about how a split would affect their health care.

It was announced last week that the health insurer and provider would part ways on July 1st, unless they can agree on a new contract. That would affect about 300,000 Michiganders.

Karen Eisel and her family live in Dexter. Her two kids have complex medical needs. She has upcoming cancer surgery. Eisel says with a three-month notification, she’s concerned about what happens next.

“But in 90 days with 300,000 people trying to renegotiate new health plans and new providers, I’m really, really worried about not being able to get in even if we did switch.”

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Michigan Medicine are in a fight over reimbursement costs. Talks will continue this week on the U-M campus.

