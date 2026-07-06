EMU President Kelly wants to build strong relationship with Washtenaw County officials

Eastern Michigan University President Dr. Brendan Kelly says he wants to have a strong, positive relationship with Washtenaw County officials.

Dr. Kelly recently addressed the County Commission. He says one of the things he’s learned leading other institutions around the country is that when universities and local governments work together, great things can happen.

Kelly says that’s particularly important in Washtenaw County since it’s home to several higher education facilities.

“There’s a lot of challenges and need for transformation, and I will say, on behalf of Eastern Michigan University, those especially sit with us. Higher education is a really tough business right now, tougher than it has ever been.”

Kelly says higher education has changed since the days he and his wife Tressa attended EMU. He says one thing that hasn’t changed is the need for students to be made ready for their futures.

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