Rep. Dingell urges public to express dissatisfaction with proposed Medicaid changes

With Thursday the anniversary of Medicaid becoming law, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is encouraging her constituents to oppose changes that could cost millions of Americans their healthcare coverage.

Dingell was joined by U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin and Chris Val Hollen on a Zoom call to criticize new Trump Administration policies. Recently proposed changes add new requirements to be exempted from Medicaid work regulations.

Dingell says she’s heard from many constituents who can’t work full-time who fear they’ll lose coverage.

“Medicaid is the main funder of home and community-based services. And not only does it help seniors, but it helps those with disabilities. It saves the government money. It doesn’t increase its costs.”

The deadline for public comments on the new rule is Friday. Dingell and the other lawmakers are asking people around the country to respond and ask for the new rule to be withdrawn.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

