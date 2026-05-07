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Rep. Dingell joins national town hall to oppose GOP health care funding cuts

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 7, 2026 at 6:18 AM EDT
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell speaks at a virtual town hall about the state of health care.
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U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell speaks at a virtual town hall about the state of health care.

Ann Arbor Congresswoman Debbie Dingell took part in a national virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday to talk about health care. It capped off a month-long initiative designed to pressure Republicans to stop cuts to the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid.

The Stop Taking Our Health Care campaign has been holding rallies in several states opposing reductions in health care funding. Dingell says people across the country are feeling the effects of the cuts and expressing fears of what will happen next.

“I’m hearing every single day from parents that are trying to keep up with rising costs, from seniors who are worried that they’re going to lose the coverage that they depend on and is Medicare going to be there for them.”

The Stop Taking our Health Care campaign is a collaboration of 20 national and state-based organizations, including Michigan Families for Fair Care.

Dingell was joined by fellow members of Congress, along with others who shared their health care stories.

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WEMU News Debbie DingellU.S. House of RepresentativescongressFederal Governmenttown hallAffordable Care Actmedicaidhealth carehealth
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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