Michigan Senate Democrats propose state-based healthcare exchange

Democratic Michigan Senate leadership says its new health care proposal would lower insurance costs for residents.

The new proposal would create a state-based healthcare exchange to replace its membership in the federally-run marketplace for finding insurance.

Supporters argue the state could run the program for less than it costs to participate in the federal exchange, freeing up money to re-invest in keeping prices low.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks says she believes the Republican-controlled House of Representatives should get on board too.

“This should not be up for debate. It’s not partisan, it’s a no brainer, clear help for people in our communities that we serve and they should also be accountable to over in the House.”

Republicans opposed similar bills last legislative term.

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