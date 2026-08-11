Washtenaw County Health Department will not change its vaccine recommendations

The Washtenaw County Health Department will continue to uphold its recommended childhood vaccine schedule, regardless of the new executive order from President Trump.

The Trump administration’s new Gold Standard Childhood Vaccine Recommendations reduce the required immunizations from 18 to 11 diseases.

Beth Ann Hamilton is the spokesperson for the Washtenaw County Health Department. She says there is no new scientific data to justify a new policy for how the department handles vaccinations.

“There’s really nothing scientific prompting this, and, in fact, it’s really contrary to the decades of scientific evidence that we have on vaccine safety and efficacy.”

Hamilton says the department will continue to follow the evidence-based schedule used by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The health department will be holding its annual "Back-to-School Vaccine and Lead Testing Clinic" Wednesday from 5-7 PM.

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