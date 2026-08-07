Independence Lake closure highlights constant struggle with E. coli

Health officials have closed Independence Lake County Park in Webster Township because the water contained high levels of E. coli. The beach has experienced more closures than any other public swimming area in Washtenaw County.

The Washtenaw County Health Department has found that Independence Lake is contaminated with E. coli way more often than the county’s five other public beaches.

Spokesperson Beth Ann Hamilton says other lakes health officials monitor don’t experience this issue to such a high degree. She says it’s not entirely certain what all causes this problem. Researchers have a theory about one major factor.

“This is likely due to recent rain washing bird feces into the water and then raising the E. coli levels, and that was kind of the best conclusion that we came to.”

Hamilton says park staff will continue patrolling the shoreline for bird droppings while researchers look for more ways to reduce E. coli at Independence Lake.

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