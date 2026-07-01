Washtenaw County Health Department says to stay safe outside and inside as temperatures near 100 degrees

Local health officials are encouraging residents to stay cool and safe both outdoors and indoors as temperatures near 100 degrees.

Beth Ann Hamilton is a spokesperson for the Washtenaw County Health Department. She says residents and families who don’t have air conditioning in their homes should spend the day at a place like the library that has proper cooling.

She says people who stay hot for too long will experience weakness, dizziness, nausea and excessive sweating. She adds those are symptoms of heat exhaustion and, if not treated, can lead to heat stroke.

“That’s really a sign that you should move to cooler area, maybe you remove some clothing, drink some water, and let your body cool down.”

The county is extending its cooling center hours through the evening for today and tomorrow.

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