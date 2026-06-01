Washtenaw County preps for predicted hot summer with designated cooling sites

Washtenaw County is preparing for a hot summer with a list of cooling sites for easy access to the public.

The global forecast predicts 2026 will be among one of the hottest summers on record. Washtenaw County is making preparations for designated cooling sites that offer short-term reprieve from the heat.

Stacy Steele with the Washtenaw County Office of Community & Economic Development (OCED) says the cooling sites are available throughout the county at district libraries.

“For those that are needing that reprieve from the heat, whether their housing doesn't have air conditioning, or they're just out and about in the community and need that rest stop.”

All county office building lobbies are available as cooling sites during normal business hours. The Delonis Center will activate “weather amnesty” when temperatures get dangerously high.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org