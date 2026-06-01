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Washtenaw County preps for predicted hot summer with designated cooling sites

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published June 1, 2026 at 5:51 AM EDT
Washtenaw County Office of Community & Economic Development

Washtenaw County is preparing for a hot summer with a list of cooling sites for easy access to the public.

The global forecast predicts 2026 will be among one of the hottest summers on record. Washtenaw County is making preparations for designated cooling sites that offer short-term reprieve from the heat.

Stacy Steele with the Washtenaw County Office of Community & Economic Development (OCED) says the cooling sites are available throughout the county at district libraries.

“For those that are needing that reprieve from the heat, whether their housing doesn't have air conditioning, or they're just out and about in the community and need that rest stop.”

All county office building lobbies are available as cooling sites during normal business hours. The Delonis Center will activate “weather amnesty” when temperatures get dangerously high.

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WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Office of Community and Economic DevelopmentDelonis Centercooling sitesextreme weatherweatherSummerHeat
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
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