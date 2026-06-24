New splash pad makes a splash at Ann Arbor’s Bicentennial Park

A new facility is making a splash in one of Ann Arbor’s parks with the city’s first splash pad opening to the public.

The splash pad at Bicentennial Park had to delay its originally planned opening around June 11th because the state of Michigan needed to conduct final inspections of the site.

Josh Landefeld is the Manager at Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation. He says the play area is a place for families to run around and cool off with water during the summer.

“There’s a big bucket that drops a lot of water, so water has its force, and you just need to be prepared for it. Be mindful of others, no running, and have a good experience out there.”

Landefeld says the pad’s hours of operation will begin from 9 AM to 9 PM and change with the seasons. A dedication ceremony is planned for Friday, July 10th.

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