Vets Pool in Ann Arbor reopens in time for scorching heat wave

The pool at Veterans Memorial Park in Ann Arbor reopened today and will serve as a welcome oasis from the scorching summer heat.

Vets Pool was delayed in opening due to damage caused by the April tornado. The pool’s lining and surrounding fencing had to be repaired before the facility was considered safe for the public.

Adam Fercho is the Park Planner for the City of Ann Arbor. He says Parks and Recreation worked diligently to complete enough repairs to open the pool a month ahead of schedule. He adds there will be some changes this year.

“We won’t have the pool slide, so that’s not going to be operational. The whole ice arena side, that’s closed, locked down, nobody’s going to be able to go in there.”

Fercho says Vets Pool will close whenever wind speeds reach 50 miles per hour. He says this is to protect residents while work continues to restore the ice arena’s integrity.

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