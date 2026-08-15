Ypsilanti District Library expands Farmers' Oral History Collection highlighting BIPOC voices

11 more voices are joining the Ypsilanti District Library’s collection featuring the stories of local BIPOC and working-class farmers.

Finn Bell is the lead for the Ypsi Farmers and Gardeners Oral History Project. He says the collection is an effort to protect the food sovereignty of growers who have been historically marginalized. He says past and present issues, such as colonization and gentrification, have led to the loss of cultural food knowledge.

“There are particular difficulties that BIPOC and working-class people face when it comes to growing food. One of the biggest is land access. Historically, we can think about how land has been stolen, and those processes continue.”

The oral history collection is at the YDL’s Superior Branch as part of an exhibition from August 17th until September 17th.

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