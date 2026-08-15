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Ypsilanti District Library expands Farmers' Oral History Collection highlighting BIPOC voices

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published August 15, 2026 at 8:06 AM EDT
Ypsilanti Farmers & Gardeners Oral History Project contributor Jasmine Rogan.
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Ypsilanti Farmers & Gardeners Oral History Project contributor Jasmine Rogan.
Finn Bell / Ypsilanti District Library
Ypsilanti Farmers & Gardeners Oral History Project contributor TC Collins.
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Ypsilanti Farmers & Gardeners Oral History Project contributor TC Collins.
Finn Bell / Ypsilanti District Library
Ypsilanti Farmers & Gardeners Oral History Project contributor Jasper Gary-Bey.
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Ypsilanti Farmers & Gardeners Oral History Project contributor Jasper Gary-Bey.
Finn Bell / Ypsilanti District Library
Ypsilanti Farmers & Gardeners Oral History Project contributor Shalina Nicohl Rankin.
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Ypsilanti Farmers & Gardeners Oral History Project contributor Shalina Nicohl Rankin.
Finn Bell / Ypsilanti District Library
Ypsilanti Farmers & Gardeners Oral History Project contributors Kyunghee Kim and Leo Chen (and their dog, Rosemary).
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Ypsilanti Farmers & Gardeners Oral History Project contributors Kyunghee Kim and Leo Chen (and their dog, Rosemary).
Finn Bell / Ypsilanti District Library
Ypsilanti Farmers & Gardeners Oral History Project contributor Julius Buzzard.
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Ypsilanti Farmers & Gardeners Oral History Project contributor Julius Buzzard.
Finn Bell / Ypsilanti District Library
Ypsilanti Farmers & Gardeners Oral History Project contributor Desiraé Simmons.
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Ypsilanti Farmers & Gardeners Oral History Project contributor Desiraé Simmons.
Finn Bell / Ypsilanti District Library
Ypsilanti Farmers & Gardeners Oral History Project contributor Alex Ball.
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Ypsilanti Farmers & Gardeners Oral History Project contributor Alex Ball.
Finn Bell / Ypsilanti District Library
Ypsilanti Farmers & Gardeners Oral History Project contributor Shiloh Maples.
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Ypsilanti Farmers & Gardeners Oral History Project contributor Shiloh Maples.
Finn Bell / Ypsilanti District Library

11 more voices are joining the Ypsilanti District Library’s collection featuring the stories of local BIPOC and working-class farmers.

Finn Bell is the lead for the Ypsi Farmers and Gardeners Oral History Project. He says the collection is an effort to protect the food sovereignty of growers who have been historically marginalized. He says past and present issues, such as colonization and gentrification, have led to the loss of cultural food knowledge.

“There are particular difficulties that BIPOC and working-class people face when it comes to growing food. One of the biggest is land access. Historically, we can think about how land has been stolen, and those processes continue.”

The oral history collection is at the YDL’s Superior Branch as part of an exhibition from August 17th until September 17th.

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Tags
WEMU News YpsilantiYpsilanti District Libraryoral historyAfrican American Historyafrican americansBIPOCpeople of colorfarming
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria
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