OTGYpsi: We The People Opportunity Farm carries on its mission under new leadership

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Lee Van Roth's Feature Article: Ypsi’s We the People Opportunity Farm will continue founder Melvin Parson’s mission after his sudden passing

We The People Opportunity Farm (WTPOF)

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Transcription:

Lee Van Roth: You're listening to 89.1 WEMU. I'm Lee Van Roth, and this is On the Ground Ypsi. Following the unexpected passing of founder Melvin Parson earlier this year, leadership at We The People Opportunity Farm is working to carry forward the Ypsilanti nonprofit's mission of supporting formerly incarcerated residents through urban farming, workforce development, and community care. Since its founding, the farm has provided paid internships, fresh food distribution, financial literacy support and mentorship opportunities designed to help returning citizens rebuild stability while addressing food insecurity throughout the community. With me today is the new We The People Opportunity Farm Executive Director, LaWanda Hollister. LaWanda, thank you so much for being here today!

LaWanda Hollister: Thank you for having me!

Doug Coombe / Concentrate Media LaWanda Hollister.

Lee Van Roth: So, to start, you first came to the farm as an intern before later serving on the board at the farm. What has it meant to now step into this kind of leadership role, I mean, it's a pretty, unfortunately, pivotal kind of moment for the organization.

LaWanda Hollister: For me, it was necessary in order to keep the farm open and moving forward, and it has been pivotal. But we're doing our best to make sure that it goes forward.

Lee Van Roth: And you and I spoke a little bit about your own experiences, kind of navigating reentry following being incarcerated and how that's kind of shaped your connection to the farm and its mission. How has that same perspective kind of impacted the way that you're stepping into this role? How does your experience kind of fit into now being in this leadership position?

LaWanda Hollister: Well, I moved to Ypsi in 2020. I had my first job at Eat because I am a chef according to the state. But I have no knife skills, so that wasn't working out very well. And I moved on to the farm. And at the farm, I met Melvin, and I call him Mr. Melvin, so, Mr. Melvin. And it was not only the actual farm work, but it was the programming that they had set up, which allowed me to achieve certain things during re-entry--for example, driving. I did not know how to drive. I've never driven a car before. I was incarcerated at the age of 17, so I never learned that. And a car was donated to the farm, and Mr. Melvin was like, "If you learn how to drive, you can have this car." And initially, I was like, "Nope! I'll just keep riding the bus and just give me a bus pass." But eventually, I learned. I learned how to drive on the farm with an entire community that came around me. If only that particular instance, I learned a lot. And now, I am a driver. I passed.

Lee Van Roth: Congratulations!

LaWanda Hollister: Yes! Thank you! And so, I am extremely grateful. That was an important moment for me. And I want for others that are coming home or need the structure that the farm and the programming offers to be able to get that as well to help them move forward.

Doug Coombe / Concentrate Media We the People Opportunity Farm founder Melvin Parson in 2017.

Lee Van Roth: Speaking of the structures at the farm, something that you and I also spoke about was how the framework that Melvin had in place was pretty sustainable. It worked well as far as the goals that the nonprofit has for the community. Why is preserving that so important as the organization continues to move forward?

LaWanda Hollister: Well, in short answer, because it worked! And Melvin was a remarkable human being, and he has captured some very sustainable relationships, support, and understanding for the work that is done at the farm. And I really just want to try to maintain that. I most definitely don't want to change things. Of course, there are going to be a different, maybe, method or in which we achieve things. Like, right now, we're all just trying to band together to make sure that things get done. And we're all in each other's roles, you know? So, it's like the farm manager, me as the director, the board, everyone is doing things that normally wouldn't be done until everything is in place. And we have a vibe of being able to smoothly move forward.

Lee Van Roth: And I know that there are some projects that the farm that Melvin was very deeply entrenched in. The one coming to mind is the Good Soil Cafe at the Cow Building. What has that process been like sort of continuing some of these things now that the leadership has changed?

LaWanda Hollister: I am most definitely excited about the Cow Building and the cafe. And so, at this moment, it has been paused. And we're in talks with the Beal organization about moving it forward and getting it open. So, I am excited about that, and he had a lot of plans for that. And I just want to get to it and get it done.

Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU The Good Soil Cafe in Ypsilanti Township.

Lee Van Roth: This is WEMU's On the Ground Ypsi. I'm Lee Van Roth talking with We The People Opportunity Farm Executive Director, LaWanda Hollister. So, LaWanda, community partnerships, as you had mentioned, are a very large part of the work being done at the farm for all of the interns, for all the folks, that the nonprofit's work kind of affects. As you continue moving forward, are there more ways for the community to get involved? Are there things you're thinking of? Maybe new partnerships that you want to explore? What does growth look like right now?

LaWanda Hollister: I would say, yes, we want to explore more partnerships. I am most definitely about bridging that gap between community returning citizens and non-offenders and organizations and all of that. And we are, at the moment, trying to get together a legacy page in which people can volunteer financially and time and different things like that. So, we're in the process of getting that together.

Lee Van Roth: I know something that we spoke about was wanting the community to feel more connected to the farm and to the folks that run it, partly through donations of time or financially, but also just having a sort of feeling ownership over all of this work as a community. What does this sort of deeper level of engagement from the community look like potentially?

Doug Coombe / Concentrate Media Josie Ann Lee and LaWanda Hollister.

LaWanda Hollister: I'm trying to make sure that the community itself has access at all times to any number of the staff, the interns, and the farm itself. And all that needs to be done is, I mean, we're available, and we can be contacted. Get in touch with us and find how we can partner. Or if you want this harvest season, there's food. I've been a recipient of that food myself and different things. Whatever it is that you have in mind, just contact us!

Lee Van Roth: And as the farm continues navigating this next chapter, I'm sure things are maybe a little bit hectic right now.

LaWanda Hollister: Very!

Lee Van Roth: And, obviously, still feeling this immense grief at the loss of Melvin, Mr. Melvin.

LaWanda Hollister: Yes.

Lee Van Roth: What do you hope that community members, interns, board members, everyone involved, kind of remember most about the mission that Melvin set forth for you guys?

LaWanda Hollister: The dignity in which it gives, and I'm standing very strong on that on us moving forward.

Mat Hopson / 89.1 WEMU We The People Opportunity Farm Executive Director LaWanda Hollister and Concentrate Media's Lee Van Roth at the Timko Broadcast Center.

Lee Van Roth: LaWanda, thank you so much for joining us here today! It is really exciting to see how things are moving forward at the farm. Again, this is a very sad and kind of strange time for you folks, I'm sure. But it's great to see things continuing on and upholding this legacy that Melvin's left behind.

LaWanda Hollister: Thank you very much for having me! And I appreciate it!

Lee Van Roth: For more information on today's topic and links to the full article, visit our website at WEMU.org. On the Ground Ypsi is brought to you in partnership with Concentrate Media. I'm Lee Van Roth, and this is your community NPR station, 89.1 WEMU, Ypsilanti.

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