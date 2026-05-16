Washtenaw County Conservation District helps local farmers with new initiative

An initiative is being rolled out from the federal to the local level that will aid Washtenaw County farmers and preserve their livelihoods.

The Michigan Conservation Stewardship for Farmers Project has $3 million in funding to protect farmland in the southeast part of the state from economic and environmental impacts.

Alex Caccari is the Farmer Programs Specialist for the Washtenaw County Conservation District. She says farmers often use their money to continue production and have little to put towards conservation. She says giving local producers a cushion from rising expenses due to international issues and climate change will ensure fewer farms struggle this year.

“Anything we can do to mitigate that risk, support farmers in adopting new practices, or changes that are going to help them weather this changing climate.”

Funding is available to farmers in Washtenaw until September.

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