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We The People Opportunity Farm's new executive director vows to carry on legacy of founder Melvin Parson

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 20, 2026 at 4:06 PM EDT
LaWanda Hollister at the We The People Opportunity Farm. She was recently named its new executive director.
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LaWanda Hollister at the We The People Opportunity Farm. She was recently named its new executive director.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Melvin Parson and LaWanda Hollister.
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Melvin Parson and LaWanda Hollister.
Josie Ann Lee
Interns tend the soil at We The People Opportunity Farm.
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Interns tend the soil at We The People Opportunity Farm.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The Good Soil Cafe in Ypsilanti Township.
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The Good Soil Cafe in Ypsilanti Township.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Ypsilanti Township’s We The People Opportunity Farm’s new Executive Director, LaWanda Hollister, says she will do all she can to carry forward the work of founder the late Melvin Parson but admits she has big shoes to fill.

As the formerly incarcerated interns work the soil, Hollister gathers them together for a couple of photos. At the farm behind Grace Fellowship Church, they grow hope, opportunity and self-respect along with the crops.

Hollister was an intern in 2020, after serving 33 years in prison. She says after Parson’s death, she was determined to make sure his work continued.

“A lot of things came naturally for Melvin that have been put into place. We’re trying to just move what has been natural for him and do that.”

Along with the farm, Hollister says they plan on continuing the work to get the Good Soil Cafe on Ecorse Road up and running, although it will have to go on hold for a while.

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Tags
WEMU News Ypsilanti TownshipWe the People Opportunity FarmLaWanda Hollistermelvin parsonGood Soil CaferecidivismAgriculture
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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