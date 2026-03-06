Washtenaw County community mourns the loss of Melvin Parson

Testimonials are pouring in to remember Melvin Parson. The founder of We The People Opportunity Farm in Ypsilanti passed away on Thursday.

Through the farm and other endeavors, Parson touched the lives of many people in Washtenaw County. After spending 13 years incarcerated, he eventually began the farm to help others as they returned to society.

Under his leadership, they learned more than just how to grow crops but to change their own lives.

Shihab Jackson has been with the farm for almost two years. He says Parson was a great mentor for many fellow urban Black men like himself.

“It can’t be understated how important and impactful it was to see myself in somebody else and vice versa. We got to witness that and be a part of that journey with him.”

Funeral arrangements and memorial service details are expected to be announced in the coming days.

