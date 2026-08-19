Bedbugs responsible for YDL Michigan Ave. branch's temporary closure

Bedbugs are found to be responsible for the sudden and temporary closure of the Ypsilanti District Library’s Michigan Avenue branch.

Sam Killian is the YDL’s Community Relations Coordinator. He says library staff were alerted to the presence of bedbugs at the downtown library on Tuesday morning.

Bedbugs often travel on backpacks and clothing to then spread elsewhere.

Killian says inspectors are coming in to find any bedbugs and heat-treat the affected areas.

“There's actually going to be bug-sniffing dogs that will come in and help identify any areas that need to be treated. And so, at that point, we'll kind of know more about the timeline and what our next steps will be.”

Killian says it will be at least a few days before the library reopens to the public.

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