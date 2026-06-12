AAATA starts free weekend fare program for the summer

The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority is starting its free weekend bus fare program this coming week.

Residents who have an Ann Arbor District Library or Ypsilanti District Library card can ride the bus for free on Saturdays and Sundays.

Jeff Pfeifer is the AAATA’s Manager of Public Affairs. He says Free Ride Weekends’ goal is to bring in people unfamiliar with local public transit and reduce summer vehicle traffic. He says the program has proven successful in retaining hundreds of new riders into the fall.

“We have seen ridership growth each and every year that the program has existed, which, I think, is a testament to both the success that AADL and YDL has with their summer programs and then also within our organization as well.”

The program begins this Saturday and continues until August 30th.

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